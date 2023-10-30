Local businesses get in on spooky Halloween fun with ‘Trunk or Treat’, ‘Halloween Bash events

JACKSON, Tenn.–Hub City businesses joined in on the Halloween fun.

Exit Realty Blue City and Kroger on University Parkway came together to host a spooky Trunk or Treat event.

Event organizer Billy Cromwell says this was not only a way to give back to the community, but also a chance to give children a safe way to celebrate the Halloween season.

“It’s not as safe as it use to be back in the day for people to just go door to door. So this way, the candy has come from Kroger donated and the participants of Exit Realty Blue City,” said Cromwell.

Residents were encouraged to put on their best costumes and make their way to Kroger for plenty of goodies and treats.

Another local businesses joins in the spooky spirit of the season.

Prime Auto USA hosted their 2nd annual ‘Halloween Bash’ Monday night in the Hub City.

Those in attendance enjoyed a haunted hall, cake walk, trunk or treating, face painting, and games.