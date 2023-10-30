McKenzie man charged with arson in Huntingdon house fire

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — A McKenzie man is in custody in connection to a house fire in Huntingdon.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 36-year-old Roman Winkler has been charged with arson.

The TBI says on Saturday, October 28, agents joined the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a house fire that occurred in the 700 block of Langford Store Road in Huntingdon.

According to the TBI, agents and investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set, and identified Winkler as the person responsible.

TBI confirms that Winkler was arrested on Sunday and booked into the Carroll County Jail on a count of arson, as well as an additional count by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, with a bond set at $250,000.

