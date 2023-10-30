Out of Darkness Walk to be held Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. – Tennessee ranks 21 among states for its high suicide rate. An event this weekend is aiming to bring awareness.

The West Tennessee Out of the Darkness Community Walk helps raise funds for suicide prevention.

It is Saturday, November 4 at 9 a.m. at North Park in Jackson.

Proceeds go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for Research, Education, Advocacy and Survivor Support.

Over the past five years the walk has raised over $51,000 with over 300 participants. There will be music, rock painting, vendors and non-profits present.

Jackson Fire Chief Don Friddle says that bringing awareness to suicide prevention is essential.

First responders are more likely to die from suicide than any other line of duty death cause combined.

“The second leading cause of death for children between 10 and 24, children and young people, is suicide, death by suicide. And then for the older age range, it’s the third leading cause of death. So it’s a serious topic that we really need to address,” said Darin Hollingsworth, the West Tennessee Out of the Darkness Volunteer Walk Chair. “We want to create community conversation and provide comfort for those who have experienced loss or who may suffer themselves.”

The crisis number for anyone struggling is 988, available to call for yourself, with a friend or on behalf of a friend.

By participating, volunteers and walkers are stepping into a growing movement of people sending the message that suicide can be prevented.

