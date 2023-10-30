Outdoor Equipment Solutions wins latest Corporate Entrepreneur Grant

JACKSON, Tenn. — Another winner has been selected for the Corporate Entrepreneur Grant.

The grant is in partnership with the City of Jackson, Boren and Boyd, the Bank of Jackson, and WBBJ.

The newest recipient is Outdoor Equipment Solutions, a business licensed to handle septic tanks, water, gas, and more.

The owners have ran separate businesses for more than fifteen years.

However, they say the first of this year was a chance for them to partner together to go for their dreams.

They hope the advertisement will allow the business to flourish.

“We both really enjoy what we do, and we really enjoy trying to take care of customers and not just try to make a killing by charging a lot of money for our services,” said Jason Durham. “We want to work with our customers for our services.”

Both owners say they can’t wait to get more work.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.