Positive Living Group hosts trunk or treat, chili contest in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Hub City organization and church gathered to celebrate Halloween in safe way.

The Positive Living Group and Sacred Heart of Jesus High School had a trunk or treat for families in the Hub City.

Children were able to wear Halloween costumes and receive candy, as well as get their face painted and enjoy the petting zoo.

Executive Clinical Director of Positive Living Group, Twana Miller, says more.

“It’s truly about families safe trick or treating, the kids doing stuff together as a family, we want families to be engaged, we want families to come out have fun with their kids, do something fun like decorate the trunk together, dressing together in family costumes, and that’s just what it’s all about really,” Miller explained.

Miller also mentioned that this event sparked as an idea because of her grandkids, as she wanted them to enjoy the holiday safely.

One of her grandkids says more on the turn out of the event.

“I’m glad that everyone came out to trunk or treat and the chili contest,” said Leah Young. “Just so you know I don’t like chili.”

This trunk or treat also had a few contests, from costumes to best trunk decorations, and best chili in west Jackson.

One trunk decorator says what inspired their trunk designs.

“We decided on what theme we were doing this year and we chose ‘Coco,’ and we collected a bunch of decorations and we put together everything ourselves, and we just want a good experience,” said Rhianna Mendoza. “Kids can take pictures here, also the adults, anyone can dress up.”

Guest of the trunk or treat had the opportunity to grab hotdogs and chili to enjoy while getting candy.

One of the chili chefs says more about her dish.

“I did the chili last year, I had a super hot and a mild,” said Junetta Tate. “This year I did a mild, because I didn’t have time, but I love chili – one of the staples for this time of the year.”

This was the third year of the free event, and event organizers say that the turn out this year was great.

