Pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in arrest in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Around 8 p.m. Sunday, we received multiple calls regarding a large police presence near Hillcrest Circle Drive.

Our crews spoke to Jackson Police Department officers on scene, who told us that they were alerted of a stolen vehicle near the James Buchanan Drive via a Flock alert system.

A pursuit with the stolen vehicle and law enforcement ensued, which led them to Hillcrest Circle Drive, where the stolen vehicle came to a stop in the front yard of a residence and the occupants of the vehicle exited and ran away on foot.

Officers told us that they have one person in custody and are still searching for three others.

Police believe that they used the USB from a phone charger to bypass the vehicle’s ignition.

Officers also said they were fingerprinting the vehicle.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officers and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies were also at the scene.

