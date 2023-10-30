Replay Toys reopens on Vann Drive at The Columns

Kyle Peppers,

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local store offering toys and collectibles has moved to a new location.

Courtesy: Replay Toys via Facebook

Replay Toys has reopened in The Columns, at 1032 Vann Drive in Jackson.

The store originally opened in early 2022 off of Christmasville Cove.

Courtesy: Replay Toys via Facebook

Along with toys, action figures and other collectibles, the store also offers items such as games, clothing, accessories and posters.

At Replay, you can find items from popular superhero brands, horror, anime, Disney and more.

Courtesy: Replay Toys via Facebook

The store is open now seven days a week, and according to their social media, an official grand reopening is being planned.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.

Categories: Local News, Madison County, News

Related Posts