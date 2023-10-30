Services for Ms. Shawn Farr, age 60 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, 1:00 P.M., at the St. Paul C.M.E. Church. The interment will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12 Noon, until time of service at St. Paul.

If you would like to send flowers in memory of Ms. Farr, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Shawn-Farr/#!/Tri buteWall

The Live Webcast for Ms. Farr, will begin on Wednesday, at 12:55 P.M. (C.S.T.) You can view the service by clicking on this YouTube link https://www.youtube.com/live/v 8v4FCkkMvE?feature=shared

You can also view the service on our website. If you are viewing via Desktop, Laptop or IPad; log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com and go to her Obituary, click Photo/Video then click Play. If you are viewing via Smartphone go to our website, click on her Obituary and click Media.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.