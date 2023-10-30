Superintendent Dr. Marlon King speaks to Old Hickory Rotary

JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of the Old Hickory Rotary Club gathered together for a meeting.

Jackson-Madison County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Marlon King, was the featured speaker.

This event took place at the DoubleTree in Jackson Monday at noon.

Dr. King continued to push the need for children to have adequate literacy skills, computer skills and opportunities to grow in technology.

King stated that he stands for the city and will continue to fight for the best for the children and their education.

“I do care about people and I do support people,” King said. “When I support adults, in return, they support students, and we should get good outcomes from that.”

Dr. King stated he will continue to rely on his faith to guide him on making the best decisions for this city.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.