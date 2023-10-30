Tips for a Safe Halloween Night

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Halloween holiday is a fun time for kids to dress up and have fun, but for parents of younger children this holiday can be a little dangerous.

For children that are participating in the Halloween holiday here are some not so spooky tips on remaining safe.

As children are dressed as their favorite characters and superheroes, it is best to drop the mask with the costume, stick to face paint, and wear clothes that drivers are able to see.

Deputy Chief of the Jackson Police Department, Derrick Tisdale says, “Make sure that if you’re going to be out trick or treating with your young folk that you put n material that either is light in color or has some type of reflecting light on it.”

It’s best to have trick or treaters walk on sidewalks of busy neighborhoods, and remind them to look both ways before crossing the street.

“Carry a flashlight. That way if oncoming traffic or other people in the area will be aware if there is somebody or an individual in this particular area. Chem lights also work if you don’t have a flashlight,” Tisdale says.

For the families that will be giving out candy, keep children with peanut allergies in mind.

If you’re unsure of what all to give out, opt for non-choking hazard toys.

Tisdale also says, “Leave your lights on around your house, especially if you want to participate. And if somebody knocks at your door and you look out your door and you’re uncomfortable with opening the door, there’s no law that says you have to open your door.”

Deputy Chief Tisdale says it’s best to check your child’s candy as well.

“I encourage parents to check the candies that children are receiving and make sure it has not been previously opened. Make sure it has not been tampered with. And if you are suspicious of any candy being tampered with just discard it,” says Tisdale.