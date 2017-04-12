Man charged after being shot at motel accused of using false name

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man facing charges after being shot at a Jackson motel is now also charged with using a false name.

Marin Ramirez Rosales

Marin Ramirez Rosales, 47, was previously booked under the name Ruben Gonzalez. He now faces an additional charge of criminal impersonation, according to court documents.

Police say a run of his fingerprints through a national database revealed his true identity.

He was initially believed to be the victim in an April 7 shooting at Rodeway Inn, but police later said he pulled a gun first and another man shot him in self-defense.

Police searched the room Rosales had rented under the false name and found a half pound of ice methamphetamine, $14,000 in cash, a .32-caliber revolver, a glass pipe and digital scales, according to an affidavit.

Rosales is charged with aggravated assault, a gun charge and drug counts.