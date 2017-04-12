Man charged after being shot at motel accused of using false name

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man facing charges after being shot at a Jackson motel is now also charged with using a false name.

Marin Ramirez Rosales, 47, was previously booked under the name Ruben Gonzalez. He now faces an additional charge of criminal impersonation, according to court documents.

Police say a run of his fingerprints through a national database revealed his true identity.

He was initially believed to be the victim in an April 7 shooting at Rodeway Inn, but police later said he pulled a gun first and another man shot him in self-defense.

Police searched the room Rosales had rented under the false name and found a half pound of ice methamphetamine, $14,000 in cash, a .32-caliber revolver, a glass pipe and digital scales, according to an affidavit.

Rosales is charged with aggravated assault, a gun charge and drug counts.