Nashville police: Man charged in hit-and-run fatal accident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Nashville police say a man has been charged in a hit-and-run fatal accident on Interstate 24.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says in a news release that 35-year-old Earl Ali of Clarksville was charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault and leaving the scene of a crash.

The statement says Ali’s car allegedly struck another car that then went into a guardrail on I-24 in Davidson County on Saturday. The driver of the other car, 47-year-old Lonnie Bumpus of Cunningham, was killed.

Police say Ali’s car later was pulled over by officers on I-24 in Montgomery County.

Ali was being held at the Hill Detention Center in Nashville on $122,000 bond. Jail records didn’t indicate whether he has an attorney.