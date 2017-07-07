BREAKING: Jason Autry granted immunity in Holly Bobo case

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — One of the men originally charged in the disappearance and death of Holly Bobo has been granted immunity.

Jason Autry has been granted immunity in the case, according to WSMV-TV in Nashville and court documents obtained by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.

Two other men whose names have not previously been tied to the case have also been granted immunity. They are Victor Dinsmore and Michael Alexander.

Also listed as being granted immunity is Shayne Austin.

Austin was at one time considered a key witness in the case. He was found dead of an apparent suicide in February 2015 at a Florida motel.

Brothers Zach and Dylan Adams are both charged with kidnapping, raping and killing the 20-year-old nursing student who disappeared from her Decatur County home in April 2011.

The murder trial for Zach Adams was set to begin Monday but has been postponed until Sept. 11 after new evidence was reportedly discovered in the case.

A trial date has not been set for Dylan Adams.