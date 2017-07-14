Police investigate possible homicide in Union City

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Police are investigating a possible homicide after a man is found dead from what appears to be blunt-force trauma at a Union City apartment.

James M. Elkins, 49, was found dead Thursday afternoon in his apartment from apparent blunt-force trauma to the head and other areas of his body, according to a release from the Union City Police Department.

Police responded just after 2 p.m. Thursday to an apartment on North Jernigan Drive for a report of an unresponsive man. EMS on scene told them the man was deceased.

Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.

Elkins’ body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Memphis for an autopsy.

Anyone with information on Elkins’ death or who has recently had contact with him is urged to call Union City police at 731-885-1515 or Crime Stoppers at 731-885-TIPS (8477).