Man accused of firing AK-47 into Jackson apartment faces attempted murder charge

JACKSON, Tenn. — An accused gunman faces charges including attempted murder after he reportedly fired an AK-47 assault rifle into a north Jackson apartment.

Carlton Markeith Hart, 21, is charged in the Oct. 31 shooting at an apartment complex on Northern Cove, according to court documents.

While officers were on their way to the reported shooting, they were told the victim was in a parking lot at a nearby apartment complex.

There they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his hand and lower leg.

Officers found bullet holes in the front door and interior walls at the apartment where the shooting occurred. They also found a spent rifle casing at the front door as well as blood on the walls and back door.

A witness who was at the apartment at the time of the shooting told police he heard gunshots and the victim scream. He told officers he then looked outside and saw the suspect’s gray Ford Mustang in the driveway.

Police say Hart came to the Jackson Police Department on Monday and told investigators he went to the residence armed with an AK-47 assault rifle with the intention of shooting the victim.

He told officers he shot at the victim outside the apartment and then fired gunshots through the front door as the victim ran inside, according to court documents.

Hart is charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during an attempt to commit a dangerous felony.

He is currently held in the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex in lieu of $100,000 bond.