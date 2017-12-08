Man shot during break-in at Milan home, now facing charges

MILAN, Tenn. — A man turned himself in to Milan police after allegedly breaking into a home Thursday night.

According to a news release, the Milan Police Department responded to a report of a domestic assault around 8:15 p.m. The release said officers discovered that Immanuel Stewart entered the home through the victim’s window.

The victim fired six shots at Stewart, hitting him once, the release says.

Stewart left the home, but later turned himself in at the Milan Police Department.

He is currently being treated for a gunshot wound at a local hospital, the release says.

Stewart is charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated domestic assault, vandalism, and violation of an order of protection.