Police investigate East Jackson shooting that injured woman

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating what led up to a shooting that left a woman in serious condition.

“Back in my room, I heard a bunch of gunshots,” said George Polk, who lives in the area. “I thought they were shooting up in my house at first.”

The gunshots weren’t coming from outside Polk’s house, but from the house across the street.

“It was a shock. Really, it was,” Polk said.

Jackson police rushed to the 100 block of Idelwild Street just after 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a woman was shot in a drive-by shootingand airlifted to a hospital in Memphis.

“They came up and started shooting, then came back up and started shooting,” said Shamika Sinclair, a friend of the victim.

Sinclair said she was in the house at the time, and says she heard several shots with bullets barely missing her children who were in the house with her.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, my kids got shot, but it was my best friend’s girlfriend that got shot,'”she said.

Katrina Billings was also in the house and said at least 10 shots hit different parts of the house.

Billings said the victim was sitting in the living room when she was shot.

“She had surgery,”Billings said. “She’s doing good.”

As police search for leads, Billings has a message for whoever is responsible.

“It doesn’t make me scared, but whoever did it needs to be scared,” she said.

Investigators have not identified the victim or confirmed any suspect information.