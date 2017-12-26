Jackson man accused of road rage appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn.–A man accused of pulling a gun after a road rage incident appears in court Tuesday.

Marcus Pruett is charged with aggravated assault and unlawful carrying of a weapon after officers say he got into an argument last Saturday.

According to court documents, Pruett and the victim were traveling on I-40 when the two cars got off at the 45 bypass ramp to fight.

Officials say while arguing, Pruett pulled a pistol from his pocket and threatened to shoot the man.

Documents say Pruett told the victim, “this is how black men get themselves killed.”

Pruett was released on bond. There is no word on when he is due back in court.