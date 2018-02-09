Brownsville police investigating overnight shooting, stabbing

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Brownsville police have confirmed they are investigating a shooting and an unrelated stabbing.

Brownsville Assistant Chief Kelvin Evans said officers responded to a report of shots fired shortly before midnight Thursday. Evans said police believe the incident began as a domestic situation on Thomas Street.

No one was injured in the shooting. Police are still searching for suspects.

Evans also said officers responded around 4 a.m., Friday to a report of a stabbing at Ingram Street Apartments.

The victim was stabbed several times and was taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis for treatment.

Evans confirmed Vincent Evans, 26, is in custody. The victim is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brownsville Police Department at (731) 772-1260.