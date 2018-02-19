2 shootings less than 5 hours apart, 8-year-old child grazed by bullet

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn — Brownsville police are searching for answers, after two shootings over the weekend happened only hours apart. Police confirm the violent weekend ended with an 8-year-old boy being grazed by a bullet while he was sleeping. Luckily, police say he was not seriously injured. Police are now asking for the public’s help to get the criminals off the street.

During the overnight hours of Saturday into Sunday morning, Brownsville police were on scene of two separate shootings.

“They was walking around looking for shell casings or something I guess because they stayed there for awhile,” resident William Banks said.

The first incident happened at a home in the 500 block of Lark street around 11:45 p.m., Saturday.

“There was some type of party going on, they retrieved several shell casings that appeared to be from some type of rifle,” Asst. Chief Kelvin Evans said.

“I ran back in my recliner drinking my beer and watching TV, and I heard some gunshots like, ‘pow, pow, pow, pow’,” Banks said.

Banks said he thought the shooting ended, until the sound of more gunfire took over the neighborhood.

“Like whatever they had they unloaded it and then I paused for a few minutes and I heard several more shots,” Banks explained.

Then four hours later, police were called out to Highland Street around 3:45 Sunday morning, responding to another call of shots fired.

“They arrived at the residence and located several rounds that went through a residence striking an 8-year-old kid,” Chief Evans said.

Police say the child was sleeping when the bullet grazed his back, barely missing the body. “The child received superficial wounds, so the child is okay,” Chief Evans said.

Investigators are now working to figure out if the shootings are related, but they need the public’s help to put the pieces together.

“We’re begging the people here to cooperate with police,” Chief Evans said. “We can’t solve crimes if we don’t have help,”

Banks says there has never been any problems on Lark Street, until this past weekend.

“It was a party going on, cars was lined up and down the street but people have parties like that but there hadn’t been any violence,” Banks said.

Assistant Chief Evans said while on scene of the first shooting none of the witnesses would speak with police.

“Need cooperation,” Chief Evans said. “The only way we can solve a case is if we got people that saw what happened so we can figure out what happened.”

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News went door to door attempting to get answers, but no one came to the door. Neighbors said they are just hoping for peace.

“Put the guns away, just put the guns away,” Banks said. “And party like old days have a good time no guns.”

Chief Evans says investigators are following leads, but right now they don’t have any suspect or vehicle information.

If you have any information you can call the Brownsville Police Department at (731) 772-1260 or (731) 772-CASH where the information can remain anonymous.