Juvenile injured in accidental shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have confirmed a juvenile was injured in an accidental shooting Thursday afternoon near downtown Jackson.

Police confirmed they responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 3 p.m. in the 100 block of East Deaderick Street.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates a juvenile had a gun and accidentally shot another juvenile. The child who was shot has injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators are still working to determine how the juvenile got the gun.

The investigation is ongoing.