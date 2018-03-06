Deputies: Body found in Haywood County home

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn.–The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside a home.

Deputies say the body of a 31-year-old man was found at a home in the 70 block of Upper Zion Road Friday night. Officers say the man’s roommate called them saying he had not heard from the man in a couple of days. Investigators said there is no sign of foul play. The circumstances surrounding the man’s death have not yet been released. The man’s identity has also not been released.