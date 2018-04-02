Brownsville police investigate ‘Smash and Grab’ at local discount stroe





BROWNSVILLE, Tenn — Brownsville police are investigating a ‘smash and grab’ at a local discount store.

It happened around 3:30 a.m., Monday morning at the Dollar General right off Main Street. The door is covered with a piece of plywood, after police say a man wearing a mask and gloves shattered the front door. Investigators say the man broke-in and got away with$1,400.

Those who live in the area say the incident brings up safety concerns.

“There’s so many communities around here, homes around the store now and it definitely raises a concern about how close are they to your home,” concerned resident, Sharon Phillips said.

Police say there is no suspect in custody. If you have any information you are urged to contact Brownsville Police at (731) 772-1215 .