Rescue workers care for animals seized from Carroll Co. property





MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 100 animals are recovering after being rescued from a property in Carroll County over the weekend.

Workers fed animals Monday at Redemption Road Rescue in Madison County. Redemption Road Rescue Director Lori Collins said they are taking care of more than 30 animals seized from a property in Atwood on Sunday.

“It’s not fair for these animals to suffer the way they’ve suffered,” Collins said.

Collins said they’re caring for geese, chickens, sheep, goats and miniature horses. Workers said they found about 150 animals living in neglectful conditions.

“There’s two sheep with broken legs,” Collins said. “There’s a goat with a broken leg. They’re emaciated. They’re parasitic. Some of them have wounds that haven’t been treated.”

Collins said a veterinarian checked the animals at the property Sunday. She said they will be assessed again at Redemption Road Rescue and then treated.

“Another veterinarian will be taking x-rays and pulling blood,” she said.

Collins said they will make sure these animals survive.

“We’re going to fight and we’re going to work hard and we’re going to do everything it takes, physically, financially, all of that,” she said.

If the court decides the animals were neglected and abused, Collins said they will stay in rescues and eventually be put up for adoption once they are healthy.

A spokesperson with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said charges will be filed. She said they are working with the District Attorney’s office to determine what the charges will be and how many will be filed.