Local good Samaritans talk man out of jump





MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A second chance; that is exactly what law enforcement says a group of Good Samaritan’s and a Madison County sergeant may have given a man, teetering on the edge.

“Came over to see what was going on. He plunged for this guardrail, and then I grabbed him by the shirt collar to pull him back,” said Good Samaritan Art Signoracci.

Signoracci said he was driving down Henderson Road, Wednesday morning, when he saw a 27- year-old Jackson man leaning over the edge of this bridge, looking like he was about to jump. He said his military instincts kicked in and he had to help.

“I was trying to get him to understand that he’s not alone. He’d be surprised how many of us out here are hurting in some way or another,” Signoracci said, “and that he needs to be a survivor.”

Madison County Sheriff’s Office representatives say they applaud these Good Samaritans for what they did.

“They stopped, got out of their trucks and vehicles, got over here and worked with this individual,” said Tom Mapes, Public Information Officer for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, “so isn’t it good to live in Jackson, Tennessee where you got people that care for each other, because that’s exactly what happened. These people cared for each other.”

Madison County deputies said Sergeant Tom Knolton is a member of the Crisis Intervention Team, and trained to handle situations just like this one.

“Here you see a situation where he can come in. He can assist. He can come calm the person down. He can get him under control,” Mapes said.

Mapes said we could all take a lesson from the people who took action to help someone they have never even met.

“Ultimately, what it comes down to is we’re all supposed to be helping one another,” said Signoracci. “That’s what our purpose is. That’s what we’re here for.”

Mapes said the man was then taken to Pathways. Officials said he faces no charges at this time.

Representatives from the sheriff’s office says they have had over 400 graduates from Crisis Intervention Team Training. If you are interested in registering for the next class, you can contact them at (731) 423-6000.