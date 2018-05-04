Reflective markers on highways can be a hazard, officials say

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Drivers pass by them every day and may not even notice them.

But across the state, the Tennessee Department of Transportation says there’s more than a million safety reflectors installed on roadways.

“They’re set down into a metal device that they push down into the asphalt,” Decatur County Sheriff Keith Byrd said.

But what’s there to keep us safe might be causing a problem for some drivers.

Sheriff Byrd says he’s seen many of the reflectors come loose from highways in his area.

“If you ran over one and had a blowout, it could potentially be deadly,” he said.

Sheriff Byrd says he’s only noticed the problem within the past few months. He says a rough winter might be to blame.

“All of the snow in the wintertime, the snow plow will jerk those things out of the asphalt,” he said.

If you see a loose reflector on the road, it’s important to try and avoid it.

Not only could it cause a flat tire, but it could also fly up into your windshield.

“It’s an ongoing maintenance issue for us 24 hours, seven days a week,” TDOT Director of Operations Michael Welch said.

Welch says the department has found some reflectors missing at different locations.

“Everything does have an age on it. You know it’s only going to last so long until we have to make repairs,” Welch said.

Welch says keeping the roads safe is TDOT’s No. 1 priority.

He says if you see a loose reflector, report it.

TDOT representatives say you can report a roadway problem or find information to file a claim on their website.