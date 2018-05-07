Jackson man charged with having sexual activity with animal

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Jackson man is in custody after allegedly having sex with a horse at a Madison County property.

Michael Ray Jemison, 30, is charged with two counts of sexual activity with animals and two counts of burglary.

Surveillance video shows a white male entering a barn and having sex with one of the horses inside, court documents say. The property owner told deputies that a veterinarian took swabs from the horse and submitted DNA evidence for testing after the incident was discovered on April 29.

Deputies responded to the same property on Saturday after the property owner saw the man again on surveillance video having sex with the same horse, court documents say.

The man, later identified as Jemison, ran from deputies.

He was arrested at a home on Brushwood Cove and told investigators that he was in the barn because he was drunk and did not want a DUI, according to court documents. His vehicle was found at the scene, court documents say.

Federal court records show Jemison was placed on probation in July 2016 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

He is currently in custody in lieu of $75,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court May 17.