Obion co. man claims finding four page ‘racist manual’ at his job

We want to warn you some of the language you hear and read may be disturbing.

OBION COUNTY, Tenn — An Obion County man claims he found a racist document inside his place of employment, and is now seeking legal help to get answers.

This four page document that DeAndre Adams claims he found is filled with very disturbing language about African Americans. Adams attorney said the document is essentially a manual with instructions on how to configure, feed, and even dispose of African Americans.

Deandre Adams, a seven-year employee of the Obion County Highway Department, claims he found a jarring manual at work.

“Found a document that was titled the “N word Owner’s manual,” Adams Attorney, Kathy Laizure said.

Within the manual Adams lawyer said there are subtitles, such as “My N word keeps raping white women” and “Should I store my dead “N” word?

“It is just about some of the most disgusting stuff that I have ever seen,” Laizure said.

Adams attorney said he spotted the four page document inside a filing cabinet, he checks on a regular basis.

“It looked fairly recently printed,” Laizure said.

Laizure said Adams was shaken when he saw the manual and the graphic details inside.

“It talks about installing your N word, configuring your N word, it’s talking about literally like slave ownership.”

Adams lawyer claims it also list instructions on how to make African Americans work, as well as ways to house and entertain referring to black people as sub-human.

“Lynchings are best done with a rope over the branch of a tree and “N’s” just love to be lynched it makes them feel special,” Laizure read from the manual.

Adams reported the incident to his supervisor at the Obion County Highway Department. According to Laizure, Adams was told the issue would be taken care of.

“The superintendent just tossed it in the trash,” Laizure said. “Which my client retrieved and now I have the original document.”

This is not the first time Adams claims he has encountered racism. Laizure said her client claims he has endured years of racist treatment.

“Being called the ‘N word’, some of the people come into the highway department saying. ‘oh yeah there’s that lazy’ N word’ and things like that which is horrendous,” Laizure said.

Laizure said the Obion County attorney wants the original document for fingerprinting purposes, but says so far no action has been taken.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News attempted to reach out to the Obion County Highway Department’s attorney Thursday afternoon for comment, but have yet to receive a response.

Laizure said their intent is to file a suit in federal court for racial discrimination, and racial harassment in a hostile work environment.

Adams is still employed by the Obion County Highway Department.