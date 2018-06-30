Heat Advisory Issued For Sunday Until 8 p.m.

Weather Update – 10:56 p.m. – Saturday

Highs were in the low 90s today but felt at least 10-15 degrees hotter due to the humidity. A “Heat Dome” covers much of the central and eastern portions of the country. All this is due to an upper-level ridge, and an area of high pressure underneath it, that’s helping build up this heat. That will stay around through the weekend with another excessively hot day int store tomorrow. Tonight will be warm and humid with lows in the mid-70s. Some areas could see patchy fog otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear.

TOMORROW:

A new Heat Advisory has been issued for Sunday until 8 p.m. No alerts for any warnings just yet but heat indices are expected be around 105, maybe even higher in a few spots briefly in the afternoon.

Highs will be slightly warmer than Saturday’s by a degree or two, all depending on cloud cover and if certain spots get a passing shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. Winds will be staying light all day, not bringing a whole lot in terms of relief from the heat.

These next few days will continue to feel a bit hotter than normal before that upper-level ridge shifts more westward. By mid-week we’ll see a lot less excessive heat, with highs staying more seasonable but warm, around 90 degrees all week. Spotty chance for afternoon showers and storms likely all week long as well.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

