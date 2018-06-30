Woman injured when gun accidentally fires in Lexington Walmart

LEXINGTON, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a woman was injured when a gun she carried into a Lexington Walmart fired a shot after falling from its holster and hitting the floor.

She was treated and released at a hospital Thursday.

Lexington police Capt. Jeff Middleton says the woman walked into the store with the gun in the holster at her side.

He says while she was getting a cart, the gun became dislodged and fell to the ground. The impact caused the gun to go off, sending a bullet to the floor and fragments into the air.

Middleton says she has a gun-carrying permit. He says the incident remains under investigation.