More Seasonable Conditions For Tuesday

Weather Update – 11:07 p.m. – Monday

TONIGHT:

Whatever showers are left over from this evening will taper off and we will be left with partly cloudy but dry conditions overnight.

Lows are expected to be in the mid 70s with an overall warm and humid night. Winds will be light to calm coming from the southeast. Cloud cover does stay around a bit so it might impede the lowering of temperatures overnight.

TOMORROW:

Cloud cover lingers into Tuesday and depending on where they are could prevent temperatures from topping 90 degrees. This will help give us a break from the excessive heat. Rain chances are slightly lower but still possible. As we enter Independence Day that cloud cover does decrease a bit and as the upper-level ridge continues to shift westward, it will bring in warmer temperatures again by Wednesday.

Our 4th of July right now looks hot, mostly sunny with only about a 20 percent rain chance. Weather pattern begins to shift a bit as that ridges continues westward, allowing us to see the return of a more northwesterly flow, in this case in the form a cold front that will approach us by the weekend. Ahead of that more substantial rain and cooler temperatures in the mid 80s will start off our weekend.

