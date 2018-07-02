Savannah police investigate shooting, one critically injured

SAVANNAH, Tenn.–Savannah police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured.

Investigators said they responded to a report of a shooting on Ryan Street around 4, Monday afternoon. Police said they first got the call of a gun shot wound victim at a local hospital.

“We have two males in custody its still an ongoing and active investigation,” said Savannah Police Chief Michael Pitts. “Right now we’re still examining all of the leads it appears that this incident steamed out of an argument.”

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Savannah Police Department at (731) 925-4989.