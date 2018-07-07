Madison County Democratic party opens new headquarters

JACKSON, Tenn — The Madison County Democratic party has a new home.

The organization held the official opening of its new headquarters Saturday at 301 East Lafayette street in downtown Jackson. The local party said they will utilize it during the upcoming election season, and share the space with all local and statewide nominees.

“This will be our meeting location, a place where we will phone bank, were we will meet up before we go door to door, a place where we strategize, get together and work to get our democrats elected in both August and November,” Chairman of the Madison County Democratic party, Byron Elam said.

This collective effort among democratic candidates and the Madison County Democratic party will be officially called ‘Victory Tennessee’.