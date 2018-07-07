New Gander Outdoors location in Jackson becomes only in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — There is a new store on a familiar site in North Jackson.

Lucas Frost, The Store Manager at the new Gander Outdoors store says there is a lot of excitement surrounding this 65,000 foot new addition.

The only Gander Outdoors store in the state of Tennessee rests off of Vann Drive in Jackson and celebrated their grand opening Saturday.

“We had the boy scouts here helping grill out cook lunch and everything for everybody. We also had a paint a lure event, so you can paint your own fishing lure. We also had a build a duck call event, which is pretty cool where you can build your own duck calls,” said Frost.

Frost said his team opened last Saturday for friends and family, but this Saturday afternoon they celebrated with special events.

“Our team is worked really hard for about 3 months on this store,” Frost added.

Frost said since the old building shut down there has still been a huge demand for these items.

“Ever since we have been here building this new store, there has been a lot of traffic through the parking lot..a lot of excitement around it,” Frost added.

Jackson previously had the Gander Mountain store which shut down in August of 2017.

Marcus Lemonis, who owns Camping World, bought Gander Mountain assets in bankruptcy court in May 2017 and turned the new brand into Gander Outdoors, on the same site as the old building.

Frost listed a few differences from the old store to the new store.

“much brighter more beautiful store… much more open.. much more of a variety in selection of products and much more competitive everyday lower prices,” said Frost.

“We just understand this area is big on hunting and fishing and things like that, so we have been very excited to bring this building and company to the community,” Frost added.

Frost says they started working on the new store in April and they are also in the process of obtaining RVs for the store.