Scattered Showers And Storms For Monday

Weather Update – 11:11 p.m. – Sunday

Another rinse and repeat weather pattern these next 24 hours. Tonight will be calm and partly cloudy and staying like that into Monday morning. Lows will be into the lower 70s and the cloud cover will increase slightly Monday with another day in the upper 80s expected.

TOMORROW:

Much of our active weather is diurnally driven. The heat of the day will help develop some of these scattered showers and storms like we have been seeing for much of the summer. Slightly warmer starting off our week. Highs will be near the upper 80s and we can expect the active weather to develop anywhere between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Right now the Mid-South is on the southwest side of a surface high located over the Mid-Atlantic. This will create a southeasterly flow, bringing gulf moisture our way. This helps fuel some of this active weather and also means we can expected increase humidity going into the week.

Temperatures and dew points do rise by mid-week, and unfortunately so will the heat indices. Nearing almost the mid 90s, with possible triple digit heat indices before the weekend. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

