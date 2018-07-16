More Unsettled Weather Likely Monday

Weather Update – 12:46 a.m. – Monday

We had quite the active afternoon and evening where several counties experienced a strong storm or two. Most of them happened between 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. until they began to taper off for the night, giving us a few light showers. Lows significantly dropped because of the rain by at least 20 degrees, going from 95 to 75 in a couple of hours here in Jackson. Lows will stay around the mid-70s tonight. Lingering showers will move out, leaving us with a warm and muggy night.

TOMORROW:

Much of this unsettled weather continues as we start off the work week. A frontal passage will move through late Monday through Tuesday, where we can see some more scattered storms ahead of that. Not as hot tomorrow though, with highs around 90 but still fairly humid. Winds will stay light out of the West Southwest between 5-10 mph.

This same cold front will bring in some more seasonable conditions. Wednesday will be the driest of the days, with overnight lows dipping into the 60s. On top of that dew points will be much lower behind the front, making for less humid conditions by mid-week.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com