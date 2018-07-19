His career continued at Jones Motors where he worked in sales from 1989 until December of 2015. Jimmy loved the “art of the deal” and especially enjoyed the back and forth negotiations with his customers, many of whom would only trade with him.

Golf was Jimmy’s passion, but not just the game. The comradery and trips with his golf buddies were just as important, if not more so. He enjoyed music, anything from gospel to classical, and was always the first one on the dance floor if a 50s tune began to play. A man of many talents, Jimmy raised cattle and horses, and hunted quail and dove, a sport he enjoyed until he just couldn’t do it anymore.

A faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Savannah for many years, Jimmy and Catherine began attending the Clifton United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir after their move to that town in 1995. Simply put, Jimmy Ross was a gentle soul, beloved by his family whom he adored.

James David Ross departed this life at his home in Clifton on July 17, 2018 at the age of 85 years, 6 months, and 12 days. He leaves to mourn his passing his wife of 62 years, Catherine Y. Ross of Clifton, Tennessee and his children, Catherine Huget Ross of Brentwood, Tennessee, James Yeiser Ross and his wife Amanda of Clifton, Tennessee, and Lu Ross Miller and her husband, Mike, also of Brentwood. He is also survived by his sister, Becky Sibley of Memphis, Tennessee and his grandchildren, Anna Antonell and her husband Mike of Hartford, Connecticut and Yeiser Ross, Crews Ross, and Kinsley Ross, all of Clifton, Tennessee.

Other than his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his brother Ted Ross and his sister Marietta Newman.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jimmy’s golfing buddies: Robin Smith, Michael Davis, Alan Farris, Ronnie Armstrong, Randy Rinks, Robert Alexander, Clark Jones, and Charlie Jones.

In Jimmy’s memory, the family has asked that memorial donations be made to the American Legion in Waynesboro, in care of James Coy Anderson at P. O. Box 81, Waynesboro, Tennessee 38485, or Sheltering Tree Ranch at 3100 Highway 226, Savannah, Tennessee 38372

Services will be held on July 20, 2018 at 2:00 PM at Clifton United Methodist Church in Clifton, Tennessee, with Josh Layne officiating. Burial in Clifton Cemetery.