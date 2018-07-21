Students and families enjoy back to school cookout

Jackson, Tenn–

With the school year quickly approaching, East Jackson community members wanted to give students a smooth transition with a back to school cookout. The cookout was open to kids from Lincoln Courts, Forrest Hill, and Parkway East. These cookouts have been held every year for 7 years at the Forrest Hill and Lincoln courts park.

Organizers of the event grew up in the same neighborhood and were happy to give back.

“We just glad to see the kids enjoy themselves, smile, eat a lot of food, and that’s what its about,” said coordinator Robert Hollis.

A member of a motorcycle club also contributed to helping the event.

“We try to do this every year for the kids, the community, just our way of giving back,” said motorcycle member Shajuana Long.

For the first time this year they will be recognized for their community outreach and Hollis says he’s pleased to receive appreciation.

“It’s a great accomplishment because today we received a proclamation from the mayor and received an award from the NAACP so all our work had paid off,” said Hollis.

Members of the community say it feels great to have events like this for the kids.

“Oh yes, yes it does,” said Long.