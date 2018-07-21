Cooler, Less Humid Conditions Continue Sunday

Weather Update – 11:24 p.m. – Saturday

It felt much cooler and comfortable today in comparison to the last few weeks. After a cold front moved through earlier today, it helped bring in much drier air from the northwest. Highs peaked around the upper 80s and heat indices were much lower. Tonight it will stay cooler as well, with lows around dropping as low as the upper 60s. Winds will stay calm and continue to come from the northwest as high pressure dominates the area tonight.

TOMORROW:

An increase in cloud cover will help keep daytime highs slightly lower tomorrow. Our max temperatures will peak near the mid 80s in a few spots with a low chance for a stray shower or two in the afternoon and evening, especially for areas closer to the Tennessee River. Still, humidity will be on the lower side, with dew points staying mainly below 70. Winds will be breezy at times, coming from the north northwest between 5-15 mph.

This pattern continues through Monday. An upper level disturbance dips down into Middle Tennessee which will give us that slight chance of showers Sunday evening. Another disturbance also nears Monday, giving us a slight chance for showers as well and continued cloud cover.

Highs will stay in the mid-to-upper 80s through the middle of the week. A weak cold front is expected to push through Tuesday that might give us a chance for some scattered storms ahead of that, otherwise low rain chances and mainly sunny skies expected by the middle of the week.

