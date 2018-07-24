BREAKING: 1 dead, 1 injured in Hardin Co. shooting

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon on Highway 128 in Hardin County.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

According to the TBI, one person was killed after being shot at least one time. A second person was injured and has been taken to a local hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

TBI has not confirmed the identity of either individual involved.