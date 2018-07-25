Paula Hudson

Paula Hudson, age 55 of Big Sandy, passed away Saturday, July 21, 2018 at her residence. Her funeral service will be 2:00PM Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with burial to follow at Poplar Grove Cemetery. Justin Ramer of Camden First United Methodist Church will be officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00PM Wednesday prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Joel Crosno, Tony Osterling, Nick Johnson, Dale Dunning, Glenn Boyke, and Kim Hardin.

Paula Hudson was born February 28, 1963 to the late Paul Edward Johnson and Dorothy M. Medlock Johnson of Paris. On March 17, 2005 she married Chuck Hudson and he survives in Big Sandy, TN. She is also survived by two daughters: Misty (Joel) Crosno of Paris, TN and Lisa (Tony) Osterling of Harrison, OH; one son, Jack (Jenny) Snyder of Harrison, OH; one sister, Clara (Mike) Williams of Puryear, TN; seven grandchildren: Leah Crosno, Krissa Thayer, Austin Shepherd, Anthony Osterling, Jr., Samantha Snyder, Elijah Snyder, and Kaelie Snyder; and two sisters-in-law: Ann Johnson of Camden, TN and Karen (John) Baker of Franklin, TN.