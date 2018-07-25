Sheriff’s department confirms identity of man in Hardin Co. shooting

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — There is new information concerning a shooting in Hardin County.

The sheriff’s department confirms the identity of a man who was killed Tuesday afternoon in an incident at a Hardin County home.

Sheriff’s deputies and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to a report of a shooting on Highway 128 near Clifton.

The TBI says a man in the home shot through a door in the house, injuring his teenage daughter.

Authorities say the man, who the sheriff’s office has identified as Donnie Garrard, then fatally shot himself.

Investigator Sgt. Johnny Alexander says the TBI is still investigating.

“This is an isolated incident,” Sgt. Alexander said. “It appears to be possibly a domestic situation, and it has nothing to do with any gangs or any drug activity.”

Alexander says the teenager was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and released.