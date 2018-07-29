Rain Chances Increase Into Sunday

Weather Update – 12:24 a.m. – Sunday

Partly cloudy, calm and cooler. That’s what we can expect going into the night. Cloud cover does decrease a bit from what we saw in the day. Lows tonight will be cooling down into the mid 60s with calm winds out of the east.

TOMORROW:

Expect a mixture of clouds and sun for the day and highs a few degrees warmer than Saturday’s. Some scattered showers and storms are possible later in the evening but the chance for rain or storms is still fairly low.

We start off dry our first half of Sunday. We could see some unsettled weather by late Sunday into Monday ahead of an approaching front. Tomorrow, it’s about a 20-30 percent chance and gets higher closer to the Mississippi.

Severe weather risk is also reflective with that, with the western half of the area seeing a marginal risk. About a 50 percent chance for rain is likely by Monday, especially south of 1-40. These showers and storms will help keep the daytime highs cooler than average to start off the week.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

