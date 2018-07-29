Showers and Storms Likely Through Monday Afternoon

Weather Update – 11:06 p.m. – Sunday

Sunday was an average summer day. Highs were in the upper 80s, just slightly below average. Humidity was low for much of the weekend. Cloud cover did vary through the day but will increase through the night. Some isolated showers are possible overnight but expect it to be mostly dry. Lows will be in the upper 60s with calm winds all night.

TOMORROW:

The chance for rain will be higher through the next 24 hours, particularly Monday night. Daytime highs will be closer to the mid 80s as the cloud cover and rain keeps conditions slightly cooler. A 50 percent chance for showers and storms are likely through the day, starting as early as 1 p.m.

The best chance for substantial rain does happen late Sunday night into early Tuesday Morning, mainly north of I-40. Otherwise, it will be evenly scattered throughout the day. We do have a marginal severe weather risk issued for tomorrow. The main threats if we do see some strong storms will be damaging winds, with small hail and localized heavy rainfall possible.

Average rainfall amounts through Wednesday is at least an inch, but up to 2 inches can be expected in certain spots. The rain lingers until early Wednesday then we clear out for the last half of our week. Meteorologist Moe Shamell will have the latest weather updates on Good Morning West Tennessee, but stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

