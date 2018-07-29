TBI: Brian Lawler, son of famed wrestling star Jerry Lawler, dies

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The son of famed Memphis wrestling star Jerry Lawler died Sunday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI confirms Brian Lawler was found hanging in a cell at the Hardeman county jail Saturday night.

Corrections officers administrated CPR until paramedics arrived.

Investigators say Lawler was transported to regional one medical center in Memphis where he died Sunday afternoon.

Documents show Lawler was serving time on charges of DUI and evading arrest.