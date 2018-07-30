Huntingdon adds school resource officers

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — One West Tennessee community is adding additional officers to local schools.

The Huntingdon Public Safety Department will now add a school resource officer to each of the three schools in the Huntingdon Special School District.

Director of Public Safety Walter Smothers says the additions follow a trend of adding SROs to schools for student safety.

“We have good schools, we have good students, responsible leadership, and I think that speaks well for the community within itself, but it’s looking forward and making sure that we’re on the same par with everyone else, that we’re prepared,” Smothers said.

The school resource officers will start Aug. 1.