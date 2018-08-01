McKenzie community gathers to protest hospital closure decision

McKENZIE, Tenn. — Clark Brown is just one Carroll County resident who has relied on care from the McKenzie Regional Hospital from day one.

“The emergency center here and the hospital has been really important our community,” Brown said.

But after leaders with the hospital announced it will discontinue most services, including the emergency department beginning next month, the decision triggered an out pour of anger.

Neighbors and community leaders gathered Wednesday for reflection and for a peaceful protest.

“It’ll be very devastating for the people in McKenzie,” Brown said.

Current state representative and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Craig Fitzhugh made a stop to speak to the protesters, letting them know their voice is being heard.

“Just let the folks know I’ve been working on this problem for four years,” he said.

The hospital has been a staple in the community for more than 40 years. Many say it’s a lifeline.

“In minutes you can be dead,” Brown said. “And without the emergency room, for critical people it’s very important.”

Carroll County mayor Kenny McBride says the nearest hospital from McKenzie is in Huntingdon.

It’s about a 10 minute drive, but in an emergency situation, every second counts.

“I met with Baptist personal twice, just being sure we take care of these employees and citizens of the county,” McBride said.

And even though it’s a blow to the community, Mayor McBride says they are making the best of the situation.

“We’re trying to turn this negative into a positive, and that’ what were going to work to do.”

Leaders with hospital say the facility is closing because of financial reasons.

The final day for the hospital will be September 15.

After the closing, hospital officials say Baptist will operate the imaging center located on the campus.

They say they people who live in McKenzie will still have access to EMS services.