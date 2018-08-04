Scattered Showers and Storms for Sunday

Weather Update – 11:02 p.m. – Saturday

We had a gorgeous Saturday! Today’s fair conditions will continue through the night, with lows in the low 70s, feeling just a bit more humid compared to the last few nights. Some spots have seen passing thundershowers that are lingering off for the night. Expect partly cloudy and dry conditions overnight. Rain chances do increase by Sunday morning, with scattered showers expected for the last half of our weekend.

TOMORROW:

Sunday highs will still be around average, although slightly lower than it was Saturday due to increased cloud cover. It will be partly sunny for much of the day with scattered showers and storms popping up as early as noon.

Most areas will see around a 40 percent chance for precipitation, and as high as 60 percent through the afternoon. Winds will stay light out of the south southwest between 5-10 mph, which brings in the warm, moist gulf air to our area meaning more humid conditions through Monday.

The forecast chance for rain is slightly lower for Monday, but increases once again Tuesday through Wednesday ahead of a frontal passage moving through that will bring in substantial rain to West Tennessee. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com