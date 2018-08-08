Dead man elected to Decatur County Commission

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — How does a recently deceased person win an election? It happened in one local community.

Carl White of Scotts Hill was 88 years old when he died May 10 of this year. At that point, he was running for Decatur County Commission, District 2, a seat he held since 1986.

“The ticket was made out before the election, and he was still alive when it was made,” Billy J. Snider said.

His name was never taken off. So, when voters went to the polls, Carl White received 152 votes, 28 percent, winning the position.

Some residents are stunned about the turnout. “Not that he’s passed away, but that he was still on the ballot and won. That is a shock,” Sheila Adams said.

Residents in Scotts Hill say everyone in this small town knew Carl White. They liked to call him Rooster.

“He was involved in the Masons. He was involved in Doe Creek School. He was involved in anything that had to do with Scotts Hill,” Adams said.

Some residents say he was so well-liked, people wanted to honor his legacy.

“Just out of respect for him, just a well liked person,” Johnny King said.

Others say people might not have been informed.

“Most of the voters in Decatur County are seniors, and they’re not up on the news,” Bill Kilpatrick.

And others say voters might not have liked his opponents.

“Maybe they would rather have a dead person than somebody that’s alive in office,” Adams said.

There are many theories about why Carl F. White was elected to office months after his death. However, only the voters know why they marked his name on the ballot.

To fill White’s seat, Decatur County will have a special election in the Nov. 6 general election.

Deadline to run for Decatur County District 2 Commissioner is Aug. 16 at noon.