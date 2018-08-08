Dyer Co. Deputy ejected from vehicle in morning crash

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was ejected from a vehicle after a crash Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened on Highway 54 near the 412 intersection, according to Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce.

Sheriff Klyce says the wreck involved a Dyer County Deputy, who was ejected from the vehicle.

It is unclear if the deputy was on or off duty.

The crash was a 1 car accident and it is unknown if anyone else was in the vehicle, according to Sheriff Klyce.

Traffic is being rerouted off Highway 412. All lanes are blocked and traffic is being detoured from 412 Eastbound to the Highway 54 and 88 exit.

